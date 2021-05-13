Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,005 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,597 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 165,560 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after buying an additional 76,125 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $5,784,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $58.28 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

