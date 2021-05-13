PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 2,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 48,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTIC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,408,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

About PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

