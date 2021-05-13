Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:TARA opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $67.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51). On average, analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

