Prudential’s (PRU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

PRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,563.91 ($20.43).

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,468.50 ($19.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £38.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.91. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,545.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,375.85.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

