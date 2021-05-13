Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 4,797 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $195,237.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $207,422.28.

On Monday, April 5th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $228,529.08.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUNG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $10,813,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $4,831,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $2,070,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $2,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $58,708,000.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

