Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Gap Up to $28.66

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.66, but opened at $29.65. Purple Innovation shares last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 4,863 shares changing hands.

PRPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -98.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

