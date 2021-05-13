PutinCoin (PUT) Trading 21.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $418,292.10 and $85.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,481.04 or 1.00572163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00047736 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.23 or 0.00215620 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000188 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002047 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.