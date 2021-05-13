Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APEI. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.87. 1,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,319. The stock has a market cap of $501.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

