Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Issued By Truist Securiti

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equitable in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equitable’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

NYSE EQH opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 428,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 30,372 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,210,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after buying an additional 297,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,822,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

