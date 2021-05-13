Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.37). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($7.62) EPS.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KOD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

KOD stock opened at $79.42 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.