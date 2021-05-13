Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issued By William Blair

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

