Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Oak Street Health, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Oak Street Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.23). William Blair also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSH. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

NYSE:OSH opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.63. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $1,994,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 97.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after buying an additional 134,274 shares during the period. Steelhead Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 306.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 192,556 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $326,616.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 557,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,832,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,868,421 shares of company stock worth $428,980,382. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

