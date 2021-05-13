Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Decreased by Raymond James

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

NYSE BIP opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,085.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

