Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Calyxt, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calyxt in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calyxt’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calyxt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Calyxt stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $145.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Calyxt during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Calyxt by 386.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

