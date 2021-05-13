Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Castle Biosciences, Inc. Lowered by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CSTL. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $52.11 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $935,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 735,325 shares in the company, valued at $47,854,951. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $597,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,121 shares of company stock worth $25,568,549 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

