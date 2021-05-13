Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Reduced by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.