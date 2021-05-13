Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Lowered by B. Riley

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Century Casinos in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

CNTY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Century Casinos stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 49.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 119.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

