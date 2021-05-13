Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HALO. Benchmark increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Shares of HALO opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.50 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,259,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,126 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,854,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

