Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $71.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $77.84.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Inter Parfums by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Inter Parfums by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 205,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

