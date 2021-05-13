Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,297 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,176.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 956,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at $15,484,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after acquiring an additional 589,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after acquiring an additional 310,461 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

