Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Increased by Analyst

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XPO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.04.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $139.62 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $149.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 170.27, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,324,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.