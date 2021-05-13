Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Increased by Analyst

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yelp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the local business review company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.25). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on YELP. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Shares of YELP opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -218.40 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $43.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 531.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Yelp by 32.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Yelp by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

