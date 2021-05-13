Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for CNA Financial Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for CNA Financial in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

CNA Financial stock opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,898,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,814,000 after acquiring an additional 163,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,864,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,203,000 after acquiring an additional 253,192 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,478,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,986,000 after purchasing an additional 68,295 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CNA Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,503,000 after buying an additional 141,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

