Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fidus Investment Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fidus Investment in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FDUS. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group lowered shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Shares of FDUS opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 86.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 100.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 57,067 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.