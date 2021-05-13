Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Boosted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $154.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

