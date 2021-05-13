Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Issued By Truist Securiti

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

