Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StoneX Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.72. 496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,025. StoneX Group has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,948,000 after purchasing an additional 127,429 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,858,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $317,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,495 in the last 90 days. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.