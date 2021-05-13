QChi Market Cap Tops $1.78 Million (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 49.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, QChi has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. QChi has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $4.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QChi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00087742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00020428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $525.63 or 0.01060887 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00067864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00111613 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060492 BTC.

QChi (CRYPTO:QCH) is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,391,562 coins. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi.

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

