QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Purchases £150.75 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider Steve Wadey acquired 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £150.75 ($196.96).

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 328.40 ($4.29) on Thursday. QinetiQ Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3.12 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 355.20 ($4.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 330.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 306.88. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 15.94.

QQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

