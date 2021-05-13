Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.120-4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.05 billion-$12.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.14 billion.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $95.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,982. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.87. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.10.

In other news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $492,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

