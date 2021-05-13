Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at SVB Leerink

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,644. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. Quanterix has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,789 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $336,977.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $103,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,048 shares of company stock worth $1,767,595. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 273.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,014,000 after acquiring an additional 952,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 646,145 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at about $30,054,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,862,000 after acquiring an additional 379,908 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at about $18,758,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

