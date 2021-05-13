QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 6.7%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.48 and last traded at $30.36. Approximately 225,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,611,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.90.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $27,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.