Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given Hold Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.

Radius Health stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $986.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Radius Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 76,424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Radius Health by 21.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Radius Health by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 1,170.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 60,079 shares during the period.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

