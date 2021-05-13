Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.16% of Raven Industries worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after buying an additional 799,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,923,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 595,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth $9,089,000. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raven Industries by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 626,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after buying an additional 102,883 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

RAVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Raven Industries in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. Raven Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $45.11.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.