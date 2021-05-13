Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Finning International in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTT. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.05.

FTT stock opened at C$33.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.14. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$16.60 and a 52 week high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$54,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$919,884.70. Also, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total transaction of C$45,650.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$895,767.54. Insiders sold a total of 6,849 shares of company stock valued at $223,571 in the last ninety days.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

