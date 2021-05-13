Raymond James Boosts The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $150.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALL. Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.82.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $132.75 on Monday. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $136.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.50.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

