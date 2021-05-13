Raymond James Increases Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target to C$13.00

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price objective increased by Raymond James to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$5.90 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Cronos Group from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Pi Financial increased their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.57.

Shares of CRON stock opened at C$8.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.42. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of C$6.54 and a 12-month high of C$20.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

