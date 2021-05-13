Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,849 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $26,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after acquiring an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Raymond James by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Raymond James by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Raymond James by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $129.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.48 and a 200-day moving average of $107.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $1,179,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,147.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $481,554.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,442.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,097 over the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.