Raymond James Raises Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $165.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of EXP opened at $145.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.69.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 4,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $503,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $212,917.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,731.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,292 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,737. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

