Raymond James Raises Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target to $5.00

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from $3.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock remained flat at $$3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.81.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

