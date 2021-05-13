Raymond James Raises Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Price Target to $14.00

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LADR has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

LADR stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

In related news, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,273.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,769 shares of company stock valued at $963,927. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth about $138,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

