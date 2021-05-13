Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 617 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $597,618,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $99,909,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

SQ stock opened at $206.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.37 and a 200-day moving average of $225.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

