Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000.

FMB stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $57.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71.

