Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $102.07 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

