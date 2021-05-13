Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $145.99 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $152.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.79 and a 200 day moving average of $132.73.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

