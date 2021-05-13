Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 433 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after buying an additional 1,969,117 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after buying an additional 1,031,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after buying an additional 245,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,322,000 after buying an additional 579,210 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

