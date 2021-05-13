Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 997 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in KLA by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in KLA by 30.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in KLA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in KLA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $286.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $158.89 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.04.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

