Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM)

5/3/2021 – Artisan Partners Asset Management had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

4/29/2021 – Artisan Partners Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $55.00.

4/27/2021 – Artisan Partners Asset Management was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Artisan Partners Asset Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Artisan Partners have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, it has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. Diverse investment strategies across multiple asset classes continue to attract investors and are expected to support its financials. Moreover, as the economy stabilizes, rising assets under management (AUM) balance will likely support the top line. Given the decent liquidity position, it will likely be able to meet the debt obligations if the economic situation worsens. Yet, rise in operating costs due to technological investments might keep the bottom line under pressure. The company witnesses net outflows in some investment strategies, which hurts AUM growth to some extent. Also, unsustainable capital deployment is a concern.”

Shares of APAM opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.32%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

