REDW Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.4% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $319.88. 2,554,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,874,266. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $215.99 and a one year high of $342.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

