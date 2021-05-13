REDW Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,596 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises about 7.0% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC owned 6.50% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $20,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 84,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.44. 647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,737. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $40.03.

